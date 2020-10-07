Sections
Home / Bollywood / As Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, Anubhav Sinha, Soni Razdan express happiness: ‘Finally!’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Soni Razdan expressed their happiness at the Bombay High Court’s decision to grant bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty. The actor had been in jail since September.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in September over charges of procuring drugs for late Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had been arrested in September over charges of procuring banned drugs for late Sushant Singh Rajput. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Soni Razdan took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Anubhav wrote: “Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY” Soni retweeted a tweet by journalist Barkha Dutt and later followed it up by expressing her gratitude to the honourable court.

 

 



A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Sushant Singh Rajput’s aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case. The court also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar.

Also read: ‘I’m disgusted’: Simi Garewal seems to have changed her opinion on Kangana Ranaut’s fight for Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea and her brother were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its drugs probe related to the case of Sushant’s death.

A number of Bollywood personalities including Swara Bhasker and writer Kanika Dhillon had called for the release of the actor. Rhea has been incarcerated in Mumbai’s Byculla jail. Their call came in the wake of a report by a panel of forensic doctors from AIIMS, who had ruled out murder angle in the death of Sushant and called it a case of suicide.

On October 4, in a tweet supporting Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury’s calls for Rhea’s release, Swara wrote, “Well done sir!” She also added applause emojis, using the hashtag “Release Rhea Chakraborty”.

 

Kanika too took to Twitter on Monday and wrote: “While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play... how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?!”

(With PTI inputs)

