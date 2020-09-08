As Sanjay Dutt battles cancer, wife Maanayata promises to ‘never quit’: ‘Have to fight through some bad days to earn best days of our lives’

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share a picture of husband Sanjay and wrote an inspiration note to go with it. She showed steely resolve to defeat her husband’s cancer, as she wrote the words ‘never quit’. The actor is getting treated for cancer in Mumbai.

Maanayata said: “Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke (these are opening lines a popular Hindi film song which talks about staying motivated through struggle to emerge victorious at the end)!! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod.” She also attached a recent picture of Sanjay in which the actor looks frailer compared to his usual appearance.

In August this year, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The actor had taken to Instagram to tell his many fans that he would take a break from work for some treatment abroad. He had written: “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Thereafter, there was considerable speculation that he would leave for the US.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says Karan Johar ‘insulted me’ at a party: ‘If your work flops, they don’t treat you well’

However, Maanayata had issued a statement in which she made it clear that Sanjay will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai. She had said: “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

On Monday, Sanjay was spotted at Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. He was reportedly there for the shoot of his film, Shamshera. Sanjay recently featured in Sadak 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more