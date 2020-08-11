As The Kargil Girl releases, Janhvi Kapoor shares picture from her first meeting with IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who saw the release of her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Monday, has now shared a picture with Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena. She noted that it was the first time she had met the officer.

Sharing it, she simply wrote: “First meeting.” The picture shows Janhvi simply dressed in a pink and white salwar kameez with huge chandbalis as her only adornment while Gunjan is in a dull grey shirt.

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Janhvi Kapoor plays the ultimate outsider in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic of the Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot, out on Netflix on Wednesday. It isn’t as slickly made as Uri: The Surgical Strike, but refreshingly, neither are its politics as problematic.”

Ahead of the film’s OTT release, Janhvi had also come under a barrage of attack for nepotism around the time of the release of the film’s trailer. Janhvi has always acknowledged her privilege but that there there was no reason for them to “be apologetic” about the film. In an interview to HT, she had said to “take away from what (people are) feeling,” she had said, “would be slightly demeaning.” But at the same time, the actor said, “I know I’m confident of what I’ve done, and I’m confident of the film and the story… I don’t think there’s any reason for us to be apologetic for what we’ve done.”

The film chronicles the journey of the first Indian woman Air Force officer -- Gunjan Saxena -- to enter a war zone. Gunjan, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The biopic has been being produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

