Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ashmit Patel: There’s pressure to find newer ways to survive, I do think about it, but don’t stress about it

Ashmit Patel: There’s pressure to find newer ways to survive, I do think about it, but don’t stress about it

The actor says he is quarantining with his aged parents Amit and Asha Patel and admits that he is concerned about their health

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:10 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Ashmit Patel says we all must concentrate on making things right, correct our past mistakes post the crisis

With focus on positivity, Ashmit Patel is trying to document each day of his life amid lockdown. He has been sharing stories, videos and photos on Instagram of how he is working on to build his immunity and urging people to do the same.

“More than anything else, this time calls for a healthy mind and body. Working out daily, increasing your natural vitamin C intake, soaking up the healthy sunlight does make you feel better. It worked for me, so I try to share my experience with my followers. Everyday post workout I do this steam inhalation and that also have been beneficial,” he says. 

Quarantining with his aged parents Amit and Asha Patel, the actor says he is concerned about their health. “I’m strict with them. For any kind of work outside the house our help or I step out, that too once a week/ ten days and take proper precaution,” he says.

Patel and his father have been financially supporting all their staffs. He along with his friends has been distributing 100 meals a day. He is also staying away from all kinds of negativity. “We all must concentrate on making things right, correct our past mistakes. The pollution level has gone down, which is good. We also need to check the population growth,” he adds. 



Talking about his work getting affected, Patel says, “Some of my projects got postponed, we really don’t know how we’re going to shoot when things open up. My DJ gigs will suffer. So yes there’s pressure, challenges to find newer ways to survive. Do I stress about it? No. I think about it and trying to be more creative. Some of us, are planning to make a short film professionally while at home and then release it on an OTT platform. Let’s see what happens,” he says.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Neetu, Ranbir have taken it bravely’: Prem Chopra on Rishi’s death
May 22, 2020 18:27 IST
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 not to be announced today: Anand Kishor
May 22, 2020 18:26 IST
For the first time, scientists spot an alien planet forming
May 22, 2020 18:26 IST
Spare a few seconds to watch this baby elephant enjoy a mud bath
May 22, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.