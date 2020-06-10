Asin offers glimpses into life with daughter Arin in lockdown. See pic, videos

Former actor Asin rarely makes any social media updates and loves to keep her personal life private. However, she has been sharing multiple pictures and videos of her daughter Arin on Instagram Stories lately.

The photos show Arin reading a book or playing with some toys while her mom makes cute videos of her. One video shows Arin playing with her kitchen set. The young one is seen wearing a pink apron and a chef’s hat, chopping up plastic veggies and putting them in a pan on her toy stove. She even seasons her dish with a plastic salt shaker.

Another cute video shows Arin sweeping the floor with her toy broom. However, she soon gives up and sits down on the floor in exasperation. A picture also shows Arin wearing a stethoscope around her neck, giving a health check up to her teddy bear. Asin wrote, “Like grandmom like baby.” Asin’s mother is a surgeon.

Watch the videos here:

Asin got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple had a Christian wedding and also a Hindu ceremony. Arin was born on 24 October 2017.

The news was announced via a statement. “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support,” the statement read.

She also shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!”

