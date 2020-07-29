Sections
At Miss India 1993, Namrata Shirodkar was asked her response if she found Count Dracula sleeping in her bed. Watch video

Namrata Shirodkar, who won the Miss India pageant in 1993, was asked a question about Count Dracula. Shilpa Shirodkar shared a throwback video from the contest.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Namrata Shirodkar won the Miss India 1993 pageant.

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar took fans on a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback video of her sister, former actor Namrata Shirodkar, at the Miss India 1993 pageant. Namrata won the pageant that year and later came sixth in the Miss Universe pageant.

In the video, former Miss India and former actor Sangeeta Bijlani says that Namrata is the judges’ favourite. It is announced that the top five contestants would each be asked a different question.

Namrata was asked a rather unconventional question: “If you woke up one morning and found Count Dracula sleeping in your bed, what would you do?” After taking a moment to think, she replied, “Well, I would be really frightened but then I would make friends with him.”

Shilpa shared the video on her Instagram along with a number of heart and kiss emojis. She wrote in her caption, “@namratashirodkar I love you. #feminamissindia #1993.” Sangeeta commented, “Ommggg nostalgic,” followed by a heart-eyes and heart emoji.



Fans also showered love on Namrata. “Namrata ma’am is very inspired women. She is multi talented,” one Instagram user wrote. “Proud of u mam @namratashirodkar,” another commented. “Love this @namratashirodkar Very memorable,” another wrote.

 

Namrata has acted in a number of films such as Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice. She quit the film industry after marrying Telugu star Mahesh Babu in 2005.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2018, Namrata said that she did not regret giving up films for marriage. “I don’t have even a moment of regret for leaving my career behind. I was never career-oriented, not in the way other heroines are. Of course, I took my work seriously. But I never solicited work and never sought fame or money. I got what came to me. I remember getting a call from Mrs Jaya Bachchan after my film Vaastav saying I should have got the National award for my performance. Those rare moments of acknowledgement were enough reward for my career,” she said.

