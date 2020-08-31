At some point, everyone has to restart work, says Vicky Kaushal

Sections
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who had back-to-back releases till Covid-19 played spoilsport, says he has no idea yet how his new work schedule will eventually look like

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:23 IST

By Prashant Singh, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar-directed Sardar Udham Singh, slated to release in 2021 (PHOTO: Aalok Soni)

In 2018, he had five back-to-back films -- Love Per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan, which was followed by Uri: The Surgical Strike last year. Now, compare that with 2020 when Vicky Kaushal -- like everyone else -- has been stopped in his tracks. “Officially, this is the longest that I have sat at home without any work. And I’m sure there must be others too (in the same situation),” says the actor, with a smile.

At the same time, Kaushal feels things have to get back in motion vis-a-vis the Hindi film industry too. “At some point, everyone has to restart work, of course, with all the precautions in place. I am sure if all the guidelines etc. are strictly followed, there shouldn’t be a problem,” says the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, adding that he “would also love to get back on sets as soon as possible.”

 

Although it has been months since Kaushal shot for a film, rumour mills suggest that he has signed Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next, a comedy film, which will be produced by Aditya Chopra’s production house. “Right now, I don’t know how my work schedule is going to shape up,” says the actor, adding: “I have heard that quite a few makers are planning to go back on sets from October onwards. Let’s see how things eventually go.”



 

In terms of his next release, Kaushal has Shoojit Sircar-directed Sardar Udham Singh lined up next. The biographical-drama was supposed to release in January 2021 but makers have clarified that due to Covid-19 pandemic, they are likely to miss that date with the box-office.

“I am sure whatever decision Shoojit-da and his team take will be the best for the film. It’s a beautiful movie and a lot of hard-work has gone into it, so I feel it should reach out to maximum number of people. I am also looking forward to it,” says Kaushal, who was seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, in February this year.

 

