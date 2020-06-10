At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is: Kriti Sanon 

India, which is going through lockdown 5.0, has been on a pause mode since around mid-March, with nothing new happening in anyone’s life. And like for everyone else, “things have been the same” for actor Kriti Sanon too.

“There hasn’t been anything new as such but what option do we have? It feels like time is just passing by. At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is (laughs),” says Sanon, who has been “having great time” with family -- parents and sister, Nupur Sanon at her Andheri home. In fact, in her recent Instagram video, Kriti is seen teaching “Punjabi hip-hop” moves to her mother on the song, London Thumakda (from Queen; 2014).

Before lockdown 1.0 (starting towards the end of March) came into force, Sanon was busy with her next release, Mimi (it reunites the actor with her Luka Chuppi director, Laxman Utekar). “For the first month or so, I was really chilling. But honestly, I now miss being on the sets and going through my ‘normal, daily’ routine,” says the actor, whose debut film, Heropanti completed six years late last month.

Although Sanon has been away from her work, the actor chooses to look at the positives instead. “Surely, lockdown brought along tonnes of problems and difficulties for many people,” she says, adding: “But in hindsight, I feel even a busy city like Mumbai has been much calmer. You could see a clearer sky, and even hear birds chirping. That way, it has been great.”

Once work restarts in full swing, Sanon already has her hands full, starting with Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey besides Dinesh Vijan’s next production co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal. “Whenever I start working again, I guess I will value that a lot, and also enjoy it much more,” says the actor, who has also been spending time “baking and cooking new dishes”.