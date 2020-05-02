Sections
Athiya Shetty, brother Ahan send funds to accounts of photographers affected by lockdown

Athiya Shetty and her brother Ahan have joined the list of celebrities who have helped paparazzi affected by lockdown.

Updated: May 02, 2020 16:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Athiya and her brother Ahan Shetty decided to help the paparazzi.

Actor Athiya Shetty and her brother Ahan have reportedly transferred funds to the bank accounts of celebrity photographers whose livelihoods have been affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The siblings are being praised by their fans for their noble gesture.

Photographer Viral BhAhani shared the news on his popular Instagram page on Saturday. “We would like to thank @athiyashetty and @ahan.shetty for their contribution to us photographers during this ongoing pandemic. They wanted to send out ration to our boys but since they did not get any permission, they sent out payment directly to our boys account,” he wrote in his post.

 

A fan applauded Athiya and Ahan for their gesture. “Wow god bless them,” read a comment. “So genuine n kind of them,” wrote another.



Earlier, filmmaker Rohit Shetty ad actor Hrithik Roshan had made direct cash deposits in the photographers’ account to help them and their families.“In hard times the film industry is hit so bad and one man who has come forward and helped the Cine employees with his donation has also now gone an extra mile to help the paps. Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts. We all wishing #rohitshettypicturez and #Sooryavanshi a roaring success,” Viral had shared on his page.

“Hrithik’s manager got in touch and said we would like to help in some way. It was a good gesture, why would we say no. I’m also paying my boys their salaries and have told them ‘koi tension nahi hai, agle 2-3 mahine tumhari salary aayegi’. But how much can they do with this salary. In a situation like right now, it’s enough,” said photographer Manav Manglani.

The paparazzi has been severely affected by the lockdown with no celebrities stepping out of their homes, no parties to cover and no sighting at the airport either.

