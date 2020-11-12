Athiya Shetty: It would be unfair for me to say that I don’t want to work in this pandemic

Sections
In the absence of a vaccine for Covid-19, actor Athiya Shetty says that we can’t be scared and hide from the virus, rather, we’ve to be careful and responsible whether we’re at shoot, at home or around people.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:59 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Athiya Shetty says she would also love to be back on a set soon.

Some are taking baby steps, while there are others who have dived into work full-fledged work mode. And it’s safe to say that Bollywood is back in action amid the pandemic. For Athiya Shetty, too, getting back on a film set is something that she’s ready to do.

“If I’ve to shoot even during the pandemic right now, I’d be okay with that. There are so many people risking their lives to come on set. It’d be unfair for me to say that, I don’t want to work in this pandemic. Everybody is being cautious and careful. So, I’d also love to be back on a set, and I’m definitely up for working,” shares the actor.

Even though she has not been on a film set in the recent months, the 28-year-old has started magazine shoots and other commitments.

 



“To be honest, yes, I’ve started working, and it has been absolutely been done with utmost care. People have been responsible and it has been smooth so far,” she adds.

Shetty, whose last release was Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), admits that there’s a constant worry about contacting the virus every time she steps out for work and she had valid reasons to feel that way.

“Of course there’s a fear looking on our heads constantly because we don’t have a cure or vaccine yet, and we don’t have a case study which we can refer to. Every case is different, it reacts very differently in each person’s body. I also have a fear of affecting my loved ones, that will always be there,” she explains.

The actor, however, wants to not over think it and that’s something she urges others also to follow.

“We can’t be scared and hide from the virus, but we’ve to be careful and be responsible whether we’re at shoot, at home or around people. We need to do not only what’s best for ourselves but also for people around us, and not be selfish. It definitely will play on my mind when I go to work. But then, I’m also looking at people working hard to make sure we’re safe and we need to trust the process and hopefully it will pass,” she concludes.

