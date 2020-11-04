Athiya Shetty’s birthday wish: I just hope that we can be nice to one another and live in harmony

2020 has been quite a difficult one with the global health crisis slowing down things, and the negativity all around. For Athiya Shetty, too, past few months have been overwhelming, but she hopes that things only get better from here on.

“This year has been extremely tough,” admits Shetty, who turns 28 on Thursday, and her only and “biggest wish” is to see the world get rid of all troubles and sufferings.

“I just hope that we can be nice to one another and live in harmony and peace. Even though it’s a very clichéd answer, I think that’s what the world needs today — just being nice and be grateful. It breaks my heart to see people suffering from this virus and natural disaster and just so much going on in 2020. I just wish for some sort of change,” she shares.

Shetty, who has starred in films such as Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), also hopes to have good projects in her kitty this coming year.

“This birthday, I hope to do interesting films and play very challenging characters and I hope that wish comes true,” she gushes.

As for her celebration plans, the actor will keep it low-key this year and she says that it isn’t really a departure for her as she has always maintained a very close celebration on her birthday, irrespective of the current pandemic situation.

“My pandemic birthday plans are going to be same as my normal birthday plans,” she quips, adding, “I always prefer a quiet birthday with family and close friends and not doing too many hectic things. My birthday plan is going to be nice company, amazing food and just being grateful and counting my blessings.”

And birthdays also mean that one has aged another year but that is not a worry at all for Shetty, who looks at it as a year wider and not older.

“I love growing older. I’ve never really been one who says that ‘Oh I never want to feel older.’ I feel with age comes experience, with age comes better things in life and you just grow. Change is the only constant and we evolve and become better people and just meet new people in our lives. I feel definitely become wiser,” she ends on a happy note.

