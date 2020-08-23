Athiya Shetty’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul is all heart as she wishes mom Mana on her birthday with adorable photo

Athiya Shetty has been rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul for quite some time now.

Actor Athiya Shetty wished her mother, Mana Shetty, a happy birthday in the most adorable way. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a sweet photo of the two of them hugging, along with a heartfelt message.

In her caption, Athiya wrote, “no words could ever do justice...happy birthday to my whole heart. i love you, mama.” Her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, showered love on the post by dropping a heart emoji.

Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, commented with a heart emoji. Actors Karisma Kapoor, Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari also wished Mana.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff, called Mana her ‘mommy #2’. Commenting on Athiya’s post, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my mommy #2! Give her the biggest hug from me, Aths. Don’t have her number anymore for some reason. :/.”

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time. They even rang in the New Year together in Thailand, with a group of friends. However, neither has confirmed the link-up rumours.

Earlier this year, when Suniel was asked if Athiya was dating Rahul, he said, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya.” When the reporter asked if the reports were true, he tactfully dodged the question by saying, “You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then?”

Last year, in August, fashion designer Vikram Phadnis seemed to have let the cat out of the bag when he teased Athiya about Rahul on Instagram. On one of her motivational posts on Instagram, the designer commented, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” She replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, was last seen in Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Rahul, meanwhile, is in the UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He is the captain of the Kings XI Punjab team.

