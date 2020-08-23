Sections
Home / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul is all heart as she wishes mom Mana on her birthday with adorable photo

Athiya Shetty’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul is all heart as she wishes mom Mana on her birthday with adorable photo

KL Rahul showered love as Athiya Shetty wished her mother, Mana Shetty, on her birthday with a precious photo.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Athiya Shetty has been rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul for quite some time now.

Actor Athiya Shetty wished her mother, Mana Shetty, a happy birthday in the most adorable way. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a sweet photo of the two of them hugging, along with a heartfelt message.

In her caption, Athiya wrote, “no words could ever do justice...happy birthday to my whole heart. i love you, mama.” Her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, showered love on the post by dropping a heart emoji.

Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, commented with a heart emoji. Actors Karisma Kapoor, Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari also wished Mana.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff, called Mana her ‘mommy #2’. Commenting on Athiya’s post, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my mommy #2! Give her the biggest hug from me, Aths. Don’t have her number anymore for some reason. :/.”



 

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time. They even rang in the New Year together in Thailand, with a group of friends. However, neither has confirmed the link-up rumours.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes video from shoot with Saif Ali Khan, says ‘when in doubt, pout it out’

Earlier this year, when Suniel was asked if Athiya was dating Rahul, he said, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya.” When the reporter asked if the reports were true, he tactfully dodged the question by saying, “You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then?”

Last year, in August, fashion designer Vikram Phadnis seemed to have let the cat out of the bag when he teased Athiya about Rahul on Instagram. On one of her motivational posts on Instagram, the designer commented, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” She replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, was last seen in Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Rahul, meanwhile, is in the UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He is the captain of the Kings XI Punjab team.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Another Tripura BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 23, 2020 15:58 IST
4 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey’s Black Sea coast
Aug 23, 2020 15:56 IST
Heavy rain likely in several South Bengal districts from Monday
Aug 23, 2020 15:53 IST
Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star says SSR never mentioned Sandip Ssingh
Aug 23, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.