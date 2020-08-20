Sections
Home / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty shares stunning pic in a swimsuit, here’s what rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul has to say

Athiya Shetty shares stunning pic in a swimsuit, here’s what rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul has to say

Actor Athiya Shetty posted a gorgeous picture of herself in a swimsuit. While many of her industry colleagues commented on it, the best comment came from her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 09:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to be a couple.

Actor Athiya Shetty shared a stunning picture of herself in a swimsuit. While many of her industry colleagues commented on it, it was rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul’s comment which stole the show.

Sharing the picture, Athiya simply dropped a purple heart emoji. Her industry friends were quick to comment. Actor Aditya Seal wrote “stunner”, while Saiyami Kher and Pranutan Behl dropped black heart and fire emojis, respectively. Her rumoured beau, KL Rahul, wrote “Jefa”, which is Spanish for “boss”.

 

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. They share pictures and drop comments on each other’s posts. In April this year, Athiya had shared a picture of herself from an innovative photoshoot with photographer Sasha Jairam, who actually took screenshots of her during a video call. Sharing it, Athiya had written: “Party of two! ft with @sashajairam.” Rahul had commented on it and written: “Nice shirt” followed by a ‘shush’ emoji. He seem to hint that the shirt was his.



Also read: Swara Bhasker on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ‘Not fair to suggest Mumbai Police were not doing a good job’

In April this year, in the middle of the lockdown, Athiya had posted a picture with Rahul and had called him “my person”. She had written: “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl.” In the picture, Athiya sits beside Rahul while leaning her head on his shoulder. Rahul acknowledged her birthday wish with three heart emojis.

When asked about his daughter’s relationship with Rahul, Suniel Shetty had earlier said, “I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me?”

Athiya was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a comedy called Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Is cloud seeding worth the effort? Scientists to release data
Aug 20, 2020 10:09 IST
CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors emerge victorious
Aug 20, 2020 10:08 IST
Indian tailenders would tell me ‘don’t hit us, we have families’: Akhtar
Aug 20, 2020 10:07 IST
Courteney wishes ‘funny friend’ Matthew on birthday with throwback photo
Aug 20, 2020 10:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.