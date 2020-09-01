Athiya Shetty turns on the PDA with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul on Instagram. See it here

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who are rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now, seem to have turned on the PDA on social media. Their latest lovey-dovey exchange on Instagram is proof.

On Tuesday, Athiya took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself posing with a large cup of tea and wrote, “it’s always tea time.” She was seen dressed in jeans and a grey tank top with an oversized checkered shirt on it.

Rahul, who is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, took time out from his busy schedule and dropped black heart and angel emojis on the post. Athiya replied with an otter emoji and smiling face with three hearts.

Athiya and Rahul’s sweet exchange caught the attention of netizens. “Aww so cute both of you,” one fan wrote. “@rahulkl bhai marriage kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married?),” another wrote. A third asked the cricketer ‘when you are announcing it officially’.

Rumours of Athiya and Rahul’s romance have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The two often drop sweet comments on each other’s posts. They even rang in the New Year together in Thailand, with their friends. However, neither has commented on the link-up.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She followed it up with Anees Bazmee’s comedy Mubarakan. Her last release was Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rahul, meanwhile, is in the UAE for the next season of the IPL. He is the captain of the Kings XI Punjab team. Recently, he shared pictures from his practice session and expressed his happiness about returning to the pitch. “169 days later, it’s good to be back @kxipofficial,” he wrote.

