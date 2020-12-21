Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar dresses up as Shah Jahan, twirls in front of Taj Mahal

Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar dresses up as Shah Jahan, twirls in front of Taj Mahal

In a new still from Atrangi Re, shared by Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar can be seen as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The actor also shared a boomerang from the film’s shoot.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Akshay Kumar in a new still from Atrangi Re.

Akshay Kumar is sure in a playful mood as he shoots for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan in Agra. The actor dressed up as Shah Jahan for the film and has shared a video as he twirls with the Taj Mahal forming a picturesque background. Sara also shared a still of Akshay in the get-up.

In costume with a rose in his hand, Akshay can be seen in a pose signature of the emperor in a photo. “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar,” Sara wrote as caption. Akshay, meanwhile, shared a boomerang of his twirl with the Taj in the background. “Wah Taj,” he wrote.

 

 

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re was announced earlier this year. After the pandemic-induced lockdown ended, Sara was the first to return to shoot and was joined by Akshay soon after. Aanand had told IANS about Atrangi Re, “I try to challenge myself with each and every film and bring something new to the table which the audiences can take back with them.”

Sara had said about her experience of working with Aanand, “He is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock. On March 19, I was in Banaras shooting with him and returned to Mumbai the next day. Every third day during the lockdown, I’d tell him please take me back, I want to start shooting. Working with him has been a spectacular experience. I cannot wait to start our third schedule, hopefully very soon.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
by Shishir Gupta
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today
by Eeshanpriya MS

latest news

Stroke, one of the leading causes of death and disability in India requires a comprehensive solution
Real Madrid president backs football changes post-COVID
by Associated Press
PM Modi to address AMU’s centenary celebrations tomorrow
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Saudi, UAE govt spyware targets phones of Al-Jazeera journalists: Report
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.