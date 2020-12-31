Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai tests positive for Covid-19, says he is in quarantine

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus. Confirming the diagnosis, Rai wrote on social media that he is in quarantine and anyone who came in contact with him recently should get tested.

He said he was asymptomatic and is following protocols. “I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support.”

Rai was shooting for his next directorial, Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The shoot of the film, announced earlier this year, was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced. The shoot was resumed in October in Madurai, and Sara had called the experience “strange”.

Talking about resuming shoot, Sara had said, “I was shooting for the second schedule of Atrangi Re. I’m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It’s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left.”