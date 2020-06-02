Sections
Home / Bollywood / Atul Agnihotri on Wajid Khan: ‘His love for our family, particularly Salman Khan, was unconditional’

Filmmaker Atul Agnihotri talks about late musician Wajid Khan’s bond with his brother-in-law Salman Khan.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Salman Khan poses with musician duo Sajid-Wajid.

A day after the death of music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid duo, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri has opened up on the relationship Salman Khan and his entire ‘Khandaan’ shared with the late musician.

Speaking with Mid Day, Atul said, “When I was making Hello [2008], we needed a special track for Bhai who was making a special appearance in the film. Asking Sajid-Wajid to compose the song was a no-brainer. The duo created it [Hello hello] so quickly. One can’t even begin to imagine what Sajid is going through now. Whenever Sajid was stuck in the middle of a tune, Wajid used to help him, and vice versa. It was a great collaboration.”

“The entire Khan parivaar shared a strong bond with Sajid-Wajid. His love for our family, particularly Salman [Khan] bhai, was unconditional. Many of Bhai’s hit tracks were composed by them. To me, he was a friend first, a colleague later. Whenever we had to create an important song on a short notice, we could only think of them. Wajid could get things done quickly, without compromising on the quality of the creations,” he added.

Paying his tributes to the late musician, Salman tweeted on Monday, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...”



Wajid died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He had also been diagnosed with coronavirus. His mom Razina has now tested positive for Covid-19. She was reportedly present in the hospital to take care of her ailing son. “He died of a cardiac arrest,” Sajid had told PTI.

Apart from composing music for several hit film albums, Wajid also lent voice to many of the actor’s songs. Wajid had also co-composed Salman’s recent songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai. The two songs were released on Salman’s YouTube channel amid lockdown.

