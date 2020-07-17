Avinash Tiwary: Star kids do get more opportunities, they have so much of goodwill and baggage behind them

Sections
Actor Avinash Tiwary, though says that there is no merit to the ‘nepotism’ debate, does confess that star kids get many more opportunities to prove themselves.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:38 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Avinash Tiwary has got rave reviews for his performance in the web film Bulbbul.

While the nepotism debate rages on, one pertinent point that needs to be addressed is: as someone without any connections, when you manage to land a role in a film, you only have that one chance to prove yourself at the most. Actor Avinash Tiwary knows this pretty well.

Laila Majnu, his first solo outing on the big screen, didn’t garner eyeballs. Did that make things difficult for him and lead to lesser opportunities? He admits that not getting in numbers is a hindrance.

“If I make money at the box office, I have liquid money in my hand. People will say this guy has gone and earned money for the industry. They will definitely respond to you, and do things for you. When you don’t make money, why would they want to look at you?,” he asks.

The 34-year-old, whose latest web film, Bulbbul got him rave reviews, in fact, doesn’t believe in the nepotism debate, especially the narrative in which it is being talked about. 



He reasons, “It’s very simple. This industry provides a livelihood to so many people, and 95 percent are outsiders. Then what is the industry supposed to do? There is no merit to this debate. As a matter of fact, there;s a privilege that insiders will have. If I’m an insider, I’ll make use of my privilege, and why not? If I’m lucky for someone, that can be a privilege too. You can’t be complaining or cribbing about privileges.”

The one area, however, where Tiwary does want and expect things to change is this ‘privilege’ that he talks about translates into opportunities one after the other, when compared to a person who doesn’t have any industry connections.

He elaborates, “No one can deny that star kids get more opportunities. They have so much of goodwill and baggage behind them, they appear to be more personal than any other actor. It’ll take me some time... someone a star kid, the goodwill and affection they already have, which maybe, or may not be because of their own doing. Having said that, eventually, in this industry if you don’t have the capability, you won’t last, people will throw you out, and all the goodwill will go to waste. But you get more opportunities, there’s no doubt about it.”

