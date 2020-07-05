Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti give cute twist to Aao Milo Shilo Shalo, fans share their own versions of the game

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has shared an adorable video with his big brother, Ayushmann Khurrana. The video shows the two playing a game of Aao Milo Salem Saali, a version of the ‘Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo’ that many north Indian kids played in their childhood.

“If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games.....Innn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha PS- some people call it Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo in bachpan but we always called it Aam Lelo Selam Saali,” Aparshakti captioned his post. The video shows the brothers in black shirts and white sneakers, playing the game during a family get together. Their father is seen in the background and Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap is the one making the video.

The catchy song includes all from a lonely road to knives to dacoits, all in Punjabi. As the two brothers aced the game, Tahira lets out a cute giggle at their antics. A lot of fans also shared the various versions of the game they would play with their friends. “I was today years old to know it’s Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo? My whole life was a myth with ‘Aam Lelo Kela Khaalo’.” wrote one. A fan from Pakistan wrote, “Ary ye tum yahan Pakistan me bhi bachpan me khelte the..waao same games hoti thin na hamari..pr aaj (We used to play this game in Pakistan too. We had so many same games, but today)?” Actor Bhumi Pednekar was amused by their father’s expressions. “Uncles expression behind is priceless,” she wrote.

Ayushmann is currently staying in Chandigarh with his family. He recently took up cycling as a hobby and detailed the importance of staying fit which will only boost one’s immunity to fight the virus. “Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it’s very important. So, since I’m in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling,” said the actor.

Covid-19 crisis kept the doors of the movie sets closed for over three months, and the actor had noted that he cannot wait to get back for shooting back to back. “I can’t wait to start shooting and I’m missing being on the sets the big time. I’m ready to start shooting multiple things. As soon as the production teams figure out and lock on the safest ways to start work, I will be back on the sets!,” he added.

His latest movie was Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The quirky comedy movie was released on June 12, through the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

