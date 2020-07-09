Ayushmann Khurrana back on set after months as he shoots commercial, says ‘normalcy will be restored’

Actor Ayushmannn Khurrana has joined a few among his peers who are back on sets, shooting for their projects. The actor has said he felt great to be back at work again, adding that normalcy will soon be restored.

Speaking with Mid Day, Ayushmann said, “It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing. I saw how people have prepared themselves for the shoot. Eventually, normalcy will be restored, and we will resume work with the necessary safety precautions in place.”

Ayushmann is currently in Chandigrah where he went to visit his parents. He shot for a commercial. The work was completed “in an eight-hour shift with a skeletal crew”, the daily added.

Ayushmann along with his family bought a new home in Panchkula. Confirming the purchase, Ayushmann told IANS, “The Khurranas got a new family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama at virtual summit on gender equality

In a recent interview, Ayushmann had credited his father for instilling values and attitude that propelled him to success. “My father probably knew that the sooner you start your pursuit, the better for you. When I was six, I was at a birthday party and told my dad, ‘Papa mujhe gana gana hai’. He replied, ‘tumhe koi sunega nahi’. There were four people and I told him that I want to sing for them. He said, ‘No, you aren’t ready for it’. I couldn’t understand it then, but later, he told me that when the time is right and you are ready to take the leap, only then should you do it. It has been that simple,” Ayushmann said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more