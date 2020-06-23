Ayushmann Khurrana birthday wish for Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan come with a question: ‘When are we shooting next?’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to wish his Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan on his birthday on Tuesday. He also asked the director when they would work together again.

Ayushmann wrote: “Happy bday Sriram sir. So when are we “shooting” next? Ahem.” The picture shows Ayushmann in dark glasses, sitting by a piano with Sriram standing behind him, perhaps, instructing his actors. He has a gun in his hand.

Fans of Andhadhun too dropped messages in the comments section. One user said, “Ohhh andhadhun was so best,” while another user said, “We need one more from Sriram Raghavan”.

Andhadhun is a black comedy cum thriller which sees a blind piano player who unwittingly gets caught in a murder case. The film was a major hit when it released in 2018. Made at a modest budget of Rs 32 crore, the film went flying once it opened at the Chinese box office, with collections running into hundreds of crores.

Writing about Andhadhun, the Hindustan Times review said: ”Andhadhun is a rare treat, a film so compelling that it may universally be considered irresistible. The theatre howled in unison. This is as it should be. We must remember Alfred Hitchcock made funny films.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone scolds paparazzi for posting, monetising videos of Sushant Singh Rajput without ‘family’s consent’

On Monday, Ayushmann also wished his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha and wrote: “Happy bday @anubhavsinhaa sir! Thank you for #Article15 I look forward to some more legendary stuff this year.”

Ayushmann has been staying home through the entire lockdown period with work in the film industry having come to a standstill. During this period, a much-talked about film Gulabo Sitabo, released online on OTT platform and was well-received by the discerning viewer. The Shoojit Sircar film starred Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan as a squabbling owner and tenant, bickering over a decrepit haveli.

Follow @htshowbiz for more