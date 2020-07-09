Ayushmann Khurrana, brother Aparshakti wish their mom on her birthday, post adorable pic

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana took to social media to wish their mother on her birthday on Wednesday. They posted a candid picture with her on the occasion.

Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote: “Happy birthday Ma.” The picture showed the two Bollywood actors planting a kiss on their mother’s head at the same time.

On Mother’s Day, in May this year, Ayushmann has posted an emotional song for all mothers and said how it was about missing all the big little things moms do for their children. Sharing it, he had written: ““Here’s something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @RochakTweets and the lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @guggss #HappyMothersDay,” wrote in his tweet. The song is about missing all big-little things mothers do for their children.”

Ayushmann has always spoken highly about the women in his life. In the past talking about the women in his life, he had said that his mother and his wife Tahira Kashyap were the pillars of strength in his life. He had told Hindustan Times, “I think, by default, they are all superwomen, and there are so many qualities one can imbibe from them. For me, my mother and my wife are the pillars of strength. If I were to choose their top superpowers, they would have to be my wife, Tahira’s social skills and quick decision-making, and my mum’s time management and patience.”

Ayushmann, who had been in Mumbai from the start of the pandemic-related lockdown in mid-March, moved to his parents’ home in Chandigarh some time back. He had posted pictures of himself cycling in the city, adding that it was his cardio routine.

“Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it’s very important. So, since I’m in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling,” the Gulabo Sitabo actor told ANI.

He admitted that he has been a “cycling enthusiast” all-time, but a busy work schedule brought a halt to it. However, taking it up now, amid the pandemic, has brought a much-needed balance to his routine.

“I’m loving doing this now because it’s not just helping me stay fit but it’s also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward. Cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for me personally - I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head,” said the actor.

