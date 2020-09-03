Ayushmann Khurrana can’t stop gushing about wife Tahira Kashyap’s beauty in this pic, dedicates song to her

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new picture of his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap and a romantic note to go with it. He also shared the popular song Afterglow by rock band INXS.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram Stories, he wrote ‘Her’ followed by a red heart emoji. The picture showed Tahira, attending to a call on a vintage-styled telephone set. She is seen wearing a bright red shirt and her curls cover her face. Tahira also shared the picture on her Instagram Stories with singer Adele’s popular song Hello playing in the background.

Tahira Kashyap’s latest picture.

The actor and his family had moved back to their home town, Chandigarh, after staying in Mumbai through much of the lockdown period. In a long post, Tahira had explained the reason why they did so. She had written: “Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents. And so the day came, due measures were taken and all of us reached our hometown including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum.”

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

Ayushmann has, nonetheless, shot for some endorsement campaigns. Speaking about them to Mid Day, he had said: “I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It’s really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months.”

While the pandemic-related lockdown was in place, Ayushmann saw the release of his film, Gulabo Sitabo. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, was directed by Shootjit Sircar. It released on Amazon Prime Video in June this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more