Ayushmann Khurrana extends best wishes to Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri, says ‘always with you’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his best wishes to his Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri, who is in hospital after suffering a brain stroke. Ayushmann posted a picture of the two of them from the film.

On Instagram stories, Ayushmann wrote, “Wish you a speedy recovery ma’am. Always with you.” Surekha was rushed to the hospital by her nurse on Tuesday. Her agent Vivek Sidhwani told PTI, “She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continues to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon.” She had previously suffered a brain stroke in 2018.

Actors Sonu Sood and Gajraj Rao, and Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma have already offered aid to the actor. Gajraj Rao told Times of India, “Both Amit Sharma, the Badhaai Ho director, and I are in touch with Surekha ji’s secretary Vivek and yes, we are all there with her and we’ll extend all help we can, to her.” Amit said, “I have not spoken to anyone else, but people who are close to her- her family, nurse and manager. I will be doing my best to provide any kind of help that would be needed and I don’t think there would be any financial obstacles in her treatment.”

In response to a fan’s tweet about Surekha being in need of financial help, Sonu Sood wrote back, “She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes.”

Surekha is a recipient of three National Film awards, and is known for her performances in films such as Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and daily soap Balika Vadhu. She was last seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the anthology film Ghost Stories.

