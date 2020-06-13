Ayushmann Khurrana is glad Amitabh Bachchan was behind ‘deceitful makeup’ in Gulabo Sitabo: ‘Glad he wasn’t playing himself’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up on working with his idol Amitabh Bachchan in their recent outing Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He said he was glad Big B did not have his signature baritone and wore “deceitful makeup” while shooting.

Ayushmann told Mid Day, “It’s hard to be a professional actor around your screen idol. I am glad he wasn’t playing himself — the alpha male with a [deep] baritone. He was playing a character, wearing deceitful make-up. So, there wasn’t a hint of the legend on set. But after pack-up every day, I would pinch myself to believe that I was, in fact, sharing screen space with him.”

“After Dum Laga Ke Haisha [2015] released, Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan sent me a personalised note, appreciating the nuances of my performance. When I won the National Award for AndhaDhun [2018], he sent a beautiful message,” he added.

Ayushmann had shared a picture from sets of Gulabo Sitabo and written a long note appreciating the experience. “Dada, aap mere guru hai, aapka haath thaam kar yahaan tak pohucha hoon. Sau janam kurbaan yeh janam paane ke liye, zindagi ne diye mauke hazaar hunar dikhane ke liye (Dada, you are my mentor, I have reached this position with your guidance. I would sacrifice a hundred lives to live this one, life has given a thousand opportunities to showcase my talent),” he also wrote for Shoojit.

Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime on June 12 and has received rave reviews. The Hindustan Times review said: “Nobody, however, brings more eccentricity to his performance than Bachchan. Behind the prosthetics, you can still see Mirza’s scheming brain working; his eyes sparkle when he thinks of a particularly devious way to trouble his tenant.”

