Ayushmann Khurrana is spending sunny winter days with kisses from wife Tahira Kashyap, plays cricket with his kids. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana played a game of cricket with his family and got a sweet kiss from his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap in a new video shared by her on Instagram. Watch it here.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana with his family.

Ayushmann Khurrana is enjoying a lovely winter in his hometown of Chandigarh. His wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a video of him and the family playing cricket on a sunny afternoon.

In the video, Ayushmann is seen in a matching set of pants and jackets and a hat, playing cricket with Tahira, their daughter Varushka and son Virajveer. They take turns on the batting and bowling teams while playing together in a garden. One moment from the video also shows Ayushmann giving Tahira a sweet kiss.

 

“And days like these,” Tahira captioned the post. She also added Justin Timberlake’s hit song Can’t Stop The Feeling to her video. As always, their fans showered the couple with compliments and love. “You guys are goals,” wrote a fan. “Awww that kiss,” wrote another. Earlier on Sunday, Tahira had shared a video of her and Ayushmann warming their hands with a bonfire on a chilly night.



Earlier last week, Ayushmann Khurrana had shared that he would be celebrating New Year’s eve with his entire family in Chandigarh this year. After wrapping Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor, the Vicky Donor actor is set to team up with Junglee Pictures for his new offering Doctor G.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui shoot wrap celebrations that he had with the entire cast and crew of the film. He also penned a short note on how he feels proud that it is the first film to finish its entire shoot while battling Covid.

Also read: Step inside Amrita Arora’s gorgeous holiday home in Goa as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora vacation there

“Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus,” the Vicky Donor actor wrote in the caption. He further credited the swift wrap of the shoot to his director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Pragya Kapoor.

