Ayushmann Khurrana poses for festive family portrait, Neha Kakkar celebrates first Diwali with husband Rohanpreet

Ayushmann Khurrana poses for festive family portrait, Neha Kakkar celebrates first Diwali with husband Rohanpreet

A host of film stars and celebrities celebrated Diwali this year and posted pictures on social media. Some like Ayushmann Khurrana gave a coronavirus twist of their pictures. See here.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 13:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Diwali 2020: Many stars from Indian film fraternity celebrated the festival of lights and posted pictures.

A number of Bollywood stars took to their Instagram pages to share pictures on Diwali. Names included Ayushmann Khurrana, singer Neha Kakkar, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini and Rajinikanth among others.

Sharing a picture, Ayushmann wrote: “Khurranas with social distancing wishing you a very happy Diwali. I’m exactly 6 ft apart from my family. Sigh. #HappyDiwali #Diwali2020.” The picture showed the entire Khurrana family together, all dressed in shades of white, pale pink and cream, posing for a photograph. While Ayushmann and wife Tahira Kashyap and Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti stood on the right and left flanks respectively, in the centre were the parents of the actors and Ayushmann’s two kids - Virajveer and Varushka. He shared another picture of Ayushmann seated with the ladies of the household and his father, brother and son standing. He called it “Khurrana parivaar safe parivaar” and that they were all smiling under their masks.

 

 



Neha Kakkar, who recently married Rohanpreet Singh, shared pictures of their first Diwali as a married couple. Sharing it, she said: “Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all.” It appears the couple is still in Dubai, where they had gone to celebrate their honeymoon.

 

 

Actor Hema Malini also celebrated the festival of lights with her family. Daughter and actor Esha Deol shared a picture with her mother and her mother-in-law and wrote: “Diwali celebrations at home with my beautiful ladies by my side my mother @dreamgirlhemamalini , mum in law @pujatakhtani & loved ones #happydiwali #family #homesweethome.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali together, photos from her home go viral

 

Down South, Rajinikanth and his family too celebrated Diwali. The festival is celebrated in the morning in South India. The actor’s daughter Soundarya shared a bunch of pictures with her parents, husband and son and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali from our family to yours Spread love and positivity .. Trust and surrender to the almighty !!!! gods and gurus will always bless us #StaySafe #BeResponsible #GoCorona.”

