Ayushmann Khurrana practises social distancing with ‘sagi biwi’ Tahira Kashyap during Diwali celebrations, see pic

Ayushmann Khurrana is in his hometown to celebrate Diwali with his family but is compelled to practise social distancing as he is shooting for his next. The actor has now shared a picture from Choti Diwali celebrations as he practised social distancing with wife Tahira Kashyap.

Sharing a picture of them standing almost two metres apart, Ayushmann wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Apni sagi biwi se social distancing kar raha hoon aajkal. Kya din hain yeh? Humari taraf se choti diwali mubarak (I am practising social distancing with my real wife these days. What are these days? Happy Choti Diwali from us.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap at their Chandigarh home.

Ayushmann is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in Chandigarh and has checked into a hotel to stay away from his family as a safety measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Tahira has been busy with Diwali preparations and had shared a glimpse of their DIY decorations.

She shared a collage of her kids Virajveer and Varushika showing off their handmade paper lanterns on Instagram and joked, “And the team is back! This time for Diwali decorations! you can hire us too #lantern #diwalidecorations #diy.” The family had earlier made handmade decorations for Varushka’s birthday party during lockdown.

She followed it with a glimpse of the rangolis in the open area. Sharing pictures of the kids making rangolis, she wrote, “The team is working at rangoli today! Share yours too #diwali #diwaliprep #rangoli.”

Talking about maintaining a safe distance from his family members despite living in the same city, he told Hindustan Times, “I’ve been extremely cautious throughout the pandemic, and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family as well. My wife and kids can never come in harm’s way because of me. Now, that I’ve started to work, my parents in Chandigarh, too, should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restart the film industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus.”

“We all are going to stay there (at the hotel) till the end of the schedule. In fact, even when I go to meet my family nowadays, we observe social distance measures and also wear our respective masks. I must admit it feels odd but at the same time, it’s extremely important for our safety,” he added.

