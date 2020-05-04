Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana recalls shocking casting couch experience: ‘I’ll give you lead role if you show me your tool’

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls shocking casting couch experience: ‘I’ll give you lead role if you show me your tool’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recalled a shocking casting couch experience from his early days in the film industry.

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Ayushmann Khurrana made his film debut with 2012’s Vicky Donor.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recounted a casting couch incident from his early days in the industry. The actor said that he ‘politely refused the offer’.

He told Pinkvilla in an interview, “A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer.” Ayushmann made his film debut in 2012, with Vicky Donor. He has since emerged as one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable stars, turning in hit film after hit film.

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Recalling his initial days in the industry, when he was an auditioning actor, he continued, “Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections.”

 



Ayushmann said that the rejection has made him more resilient. He continued, “Also, I’m well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don’t think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years.”

Ayushmann’s most recent release was Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, in which he played a homosexual man. It was the latest in a string of hit films on social issues.

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal shares casting couch horror with top director: ‘He asked me to go to his room which I refused’

Recently, several actors such as Rajeev Khandelwal, Isha Koppikar and Surveen Chawla have shared stories about inappropriate conduct in the industry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 15:00 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

Haasan on long-delayed Marudhanayagam: ‘Whole script has to be reworked’
May 04, 2020 15:40 IST
Army chief pays tribute to Handwara martyrs, lashes out at Pakistan
May 04, 2020 15:38 IST
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is coming soon
May 04, 2020 15:39 IST
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
May 04, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.