Ayushmann Khurrana rejected 5-6 films before signing Vicky Donor, ‘I knew that being an outsider, I wouldn’t get a second chance’

Ayushmann Khurrana is being constantly named as one of the most successful ‘outsiders’ in today’s time amid the heated nepotism debate. However, in order to have a successful start, Ayushmann had rejected almost half a dozen films for his acting debut. He had said at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020, “I knew that being an outsider, I wouldn’t get a second chance.”

At the event, Ayushmann had also shared his views on the trend of nepotism in the film industry. Despite not being a star kid himself, he had said, “Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. If I give my 50%, people say I have done it by myself. If star kids have a potential of 80% and even if they give their 100%, people aren’t satisfied.”

The actor played a sperm donor in his Bollywood debut Vicky Donor in 2012. He has proved his mettle not just as a commercial entertainer but has also earned critical acclaim by featuring in quite a few socially relevant films. The actor still doesn’t hesitate to approach filmmakers for work. He had revealed that he himself approached the makers for Andhadhun and Article 15 as “one must not feel shy of asking for work.”

Ayushmann, who is also a successful singer besides being a noted actor, had worked in several plays during his college days and used to accompany his group to perform in various cities. He had once joked “I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train.” He had revealed at the event how he used to sing on-board the Paschim Express and received money from passengers, which used to be sufficient to finance his Goa trip.

Ayushmann won his first National Film Award for his performance in the 2018 film, Andhadhun. He saw the release of his film Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video during lockdown and is currently spending time with his wife and kids. He will now unite with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for his next directorial.

