Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8-year-old son Virajveer plays guitar, actor says ‘Tu bhi mere jaisa’. See pic

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a picture of his son Virajveer on his Instagram stories and claimed the kid is much like him. The eight-year-old is seen strumming the guitar while sitting in a corner of the house.

Ayushmann shared the photo with the caption, “Apni dhun mein rahta hai. Tu bhi mere jaisa hai (You live in your own world. You are also like me).” The picture has Virajveer sitting on the other side of a window, lost in music.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s son Virajveer playing a guitar during lockdown.

Ayushmann and writer wife Tahira Kashyap are doting parents to Virajveer and six-year-old daughter Varushka. Talking about how he spends time with the two of them, Ayushmann had Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “I play cricket or chess with my son and as my daughter likes to draw, I encourage that. It’s fun to be a young parent because you have a lot of energy. In my 20s I became a father of two and I’m glad to have seen life quite early. It gives me a lot of empathy and I’ve evolved as a person because of these early experiences.”

Ayushmann Khurrana during Varushka’s birthday celebrations at home.

The family recently celebrated Varushka’s birthday amid lockdown and made sure it turned out to be special for the young girl. Tahira, along with the two kids, had made paper decorations for the birthday celebrations, glimpses of which were shared on her Instagram account. Wishing her on her birthday, Ayushmann had written, “Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever. For more details visit @tahirakashyap ‘s profile.”

Ayushmann is not just an acclaimed actor but is also a good singer, musician and writer. He has been sharing poems written by him during lockdown. Last month, he had shared a video of him playing the song, “Mere liye tum kafi ho” on the guitar. He has also been sharing glimpses of his piano sessions.

