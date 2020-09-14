Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti shares priceless memory for birthday wish, jokes about ‘controversial’ hairstyles

As Ayushmann Khurrana turned a year older on Monday, his younger brother Aparshakti Khurana took a trip down memory lane to wish him a happy birthday. Aparshakti shared a picture from his first-ever photoshoot with Ayushmann and poked fun at their ‘controversial’ hairstyles.

In the picture, the brothers were seen in identical white outfits and brown beaded necklaces. Aparshakti said that he was always Ayushmann’s ‘first fan’. “Picture from our first photoshoot together. Our hairstyle might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan. Happy birthday bhaiya! @ayushmannk,” he captioned his Instagram post.

“Yeh Kahan se (where did you get this?).... lots of love,” Ayushmann commented on the picture. His wife Tahira Kashyap and Aparshakti’s wife Akriti Ahuja dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also wished Ayushmann in the comments section.

Tahira also shared a cute birthday wish for Ayushmann. She shared a picture in which she was seen licking smushed cake off his face. “Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate,” she joked in her caption.

Several Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and Sonali Bendre also took to social media to wish Ayushmann.

After spending the initial few months of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, Ayushmann, Tahira and their children, Virajveer and Varushka, moved to Chandigarh. Aparshakti and Akriti are also in the city to be with their family.

In Chandigarh, Ayushmann shot for a few projects. He told Mid-Day, “I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It’s really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months.”

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. He will reunite with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for an action thriller. He has also signed Abhishek Kapoor’s next, in which he will play a cross-functional athlete.

