Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana’s decade-old throwback pics appear online, Spike Lee’s masterpiece Da 5 Bloods releases on Netflix

Ayushmann Khurrana’s decade-old throwback pics appear online, Spike Lee’s masterpiece Da 5 Bloods releases on Netflix

From Nikhil Chinapa sharing Ayushmann Khurrana’s throwback pictures to Spike Lee’s new film Da 5 Bloods releasing online, here are top news from world of entertainment.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top news from world of entertainment.

Da 5 Bloods movie review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee; it’s what Netflix was made for

In Da 5 Bloods, director Spike Lee attempts to unpack the entire history of the black American wartime experience — from honouring the first black man who died fighting for a country that didn’t fight back for him, to something as urgent as the murder of George Floyd. This isn’t an easy task, but Da 5 Bloods, out on Netflix, isn’t a straightforward film.

(Read full story here)

Anupam Kher misses wife Kirron Kher as she is away from him on her birthday: ‘Sorry you are on your own in Chandigarh’

Anupam Kher dug into the archives and pulled out some priceless throwback pictures to wish his wife Kirron Kher on her 65th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. He also said that he misses her but will see her soon. While she is currently in Chandigarh by herself, he and their son Sikandar Kher are at their residence in Mumbai.

(Read full story here)

Ayushmann Khurrana was a TV show host before Bollywood debut, Nikhil Chinapa shares throwback pictures, video

Long before he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana co-hosted seasons one and two of reality show India’s Got Talent, with VJ Nikhil Chinapa, two decades ago. Nikhil has now shared some epic throwback pictures and a video from their hosting stint together.

(Read full story here)



Disha Patani celebrates 28th birthday with BFF Krishna Shroff and Naruto. See pics



Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her 28th birthday celebrations. The actor shared a picture of her birthday cake and a boomerang video with best friend Krishna Shroff as the two celebrated the occasion.



(Read full story here)

Sonu Sood comes to the aid of Munna Bhai actor Surendra Rajan, who says he’s run out of most of his money

Actor Sonu Sood has come to the aid of his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan. The latter had come to Mumbai to film a web series when the lockdown was announced in March, and has been stranded in the city ever since.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy 65 Birthday Kirron Kher: Nobody does sarees like Kirron Kher
Jun 14, 2020 11:23 IST
Domestic returnees continue to form bulk of Karnataka’s Covid caseload
Jun 14, 2020 11:22 IST
Wanted to be selfish and play for myself: KL Rahul
Jun 14, 2020 11:21 IST
Ban on saliva may upset balance between bat, ball in Test cricket: Taylor
Jun 14, 2020 11:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.