Ayushmann Khurrana’s Meri Pyaari Bindu completes 3 years: ‘BO didn’t pamper this gem but this film will always be special’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share the completion of three years of his film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. Not only did he post pictures from the film’s shoot in Kolkata, he also took to Instagram stories to share some dialogues from the film.

Talking about the film, he mentioned how the film would always be special for him despite the fact that it did not work at the box office. “Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn’t pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad for all the love.. .... ... #MeriPyaariBindu @yrf @parineetichopra #AkshayRoy #ManeeshSharma @suprotimsengupta #SachinJigar @tusharkantiray.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a dialogue from his film too.

He attached two pictures with the post, one of them was a solo picture while another is with his Meri Pyaari Bindu co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Ayushmann also took to Instagram stories to share a dialogue from his film, with a still from film’s shoot in the gullies and markets of the ‘city of joy’. He wrote in Hindi, “Zindagi A side se B ki taraf ghumti gaano ki reel ki tarah hi toh hai...kabhi koi gaana itna pasand hai ki khatam hone se darr lagta hai... kabhi koi gaana pure din hothon se jane ka naam nahin leta... aur kabhi koi gaane ki sirf dhun yaad reh jaati hai.... laakh gunguna lo... saala lafz kabhi yaad nahin aate.... par jo yaad reh jaye bas wo hi umr bhar muskuraane gun gunaane ke liye kaafi hota hai... (Life is so similar to a song (on a cassette player) turning from side A to side B. Often, a song appeals so much that one is scared it might end, sometimes, a song stays put on our lips and refuses to so away, and at other times, only a song’s tune stays in the mind. Try as hard as one might, but words fail us. Whichever ones stay with us, are the ones to hum with a smile all through life).”

Meri Pyaari Bindu released in 2017. It was written by Suprotim Sengupta and directed by Akshay Roy.

