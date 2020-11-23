Ayushmann Khurrana says he looked ‘such a dork’ in college, proposed to Tahira ‘like a gentleman’. See throwback pics

Serving his fans with a fresh dose of nostalgia on Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana shared an unseen throwback picture with wife Tahira Kashyap from their college days on Instagram Stories. While doing so, he did crack a joke on the way he looked during those days.

Sharing the picture which also showed them posing with another common friend, Ayushmann wrote, “Circa 2003. College days. Sigh. Was such a dork.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback picture on Sunday.

Earlier, Tahira had shared the same picture on her Instagram account. Recalling the golden memories of their college days, she wrote in caption, “The days of red eyes, CD’s, collarbones, self stylised fringes ( called flicks back then), never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #collegelife @manisha.pande @ayushmannk.”

Ayushmann and Tahira had first met during school days as they attended the same tuition classes but couldn’t become friends then. They came close later after they met during a family dinner during their college days. Opening up about how it finally happened, Ayushmann had told Hindustan Times in 2012, “I was a shy guy from an all-boys’ school and college, and Tahira was the first girl I met and fell in love with and proposed.” Revealing more about his proposal, Tahira had revealed, “Ayushmann formally proposed to me just last year when we got married in November 2011. He did it like a gentleman with a ring, music playing in the background, red roses, wine and a romantic candlelight dinner.”

Earlier this year, Ayushmann had shared a collage of Tahira to reveal how he confessed her feelings to her for the first time. He had written, “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”

Also read: Sana Khan changes name post wedding, see more pictures of her bridal look

Talking about what they love about each other, Ayushmann had told HT that Tahira was “more intelligent” than him and added, “she keeps me grounded and she is so beautiful.” Counting Ayushmann’s positive points, Tahira had said, “Ayushmann is a sensitive, romantic and a very caring person. He makes sure he gives me enough love and attention to keep me happy.”

Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for 12 years and are parents to eight-year-old son Virajveer and six-year-old daughter Varushka.

Follow @htshowbiz for more