Ayushmann Khurrana says he sees his reflection in son Virajveer, asks him to ‘nurture the artiste within’

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a sweet wish for son Virajveer on his ninth birthday, along with a throwback picture of the young boy playing a guitar in a quiet corner. He asked his son to “nurture the artiste within”.

Sharing the picture of Virajveer on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music. I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year’s Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artiste within, coz artistes are humane.”

Shilpa Shetty commented on the post, “Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree @ayushmannk. Happy birthday to Virajveer.” Anushka Sharma dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Rakul Preet Singh, Karanvir Bohra, casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and Aparshakti Khurana also wished the birthday boy. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday VK... u and daddy could make a super duo on stage.”

Tahira Kashyap also wished her son with an adorable picture of him holding their new puppy. She wrote, “Happy birthday my first born. You got my eyes, but I wish you have your own vision. You got the colour of my hair but I wish you have something of your own to share. Spread love and humanity all around, beauty in everyone you should seek and may you realise that just like everyone you too are unique #birthdayboy.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan fights flies as he records New Year message for fans, asks them to not send him long greetings as ‘they all mean the same thing’

Ayushmann had recently wished his fans a happy new year with a family picture. It showed the family of four, all dressed up in winter party wear, coming together for a picture in their living room. Ayushmann and Tahira also have a six-year-old daughter, Varushka. Virajveer was born just months before the release of Ayushmann’s debut film, Vicky Donor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more