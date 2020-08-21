Ayushmann Khurrana says it is ‘refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has begun working after months of staying home due to coronavirus pandemic. In an interview to Mid Day, he spoke of his happiness about getting back to work. He shot for some endorsement campaigns in the recent past.

He was quoted as saying: “I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It’s really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months.”

Expressing his thoughts on getting back to work after the coronavirus lockdown, actor said, “It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I’m fully focussed to work now, of course with all safety measures.”

The actor expressed hope that if the film industry came together and ensured all security measures were in place, it would reduce risk to a large extent. “If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We have to all work towards restarting our industry and I’m glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this.”

After staying put in Mumbai through much of the lockdown period, Ayushmann along with family moved back to his hometown Chandigarh to be with his parents and wife Tahira Kashyap’s folks. Tahira has actually written a long post to explain the reasons behind their decision.

“Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents. And so the day came, due measures were taken and all of us reached our hometown including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum,” she had written.

