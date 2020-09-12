Ayushmann Khurrana shares adorable picture of six-year-old Varushka: ‘My T-shirt, my cap, my daughter’

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently spending all his time with his family since he is yet to return to film sets. The actor has now shared a picture of his daughter Varushka, wearing his tee and cap at home.

Sharing the picture of the six-year-old on his Instagram Stories, Ayushmann wrote, “My T-shirt. My cap. My daughter,” along with a heart emoji. The young girl can be seen standing in the middle of a room, with all her attention on a mobile phone in her hands. A picture frame of Ayushmann and wife Tahira can be seen behind her on the wall.

Varushka steps into her father’s tee at home.

Ayushmann and Tahira also have an eight-year-old son Virajveer. The family celebrated Varushka’s 6th birthday during lockdown and put up some recycled and handmade decor for her at-home birthday party.

Tahira has also shared several glimpses of her fun time with Varushka on Instagram. She had shared throwback pictures from their New Year vacation in Bahamas and written, “Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth! Till then it’s these pouts and beautiful memories #throwbackthursday #throwbackwithdaughters #throwback #nassau #nassaubahamas #bahamas #daughter #daughtersarethebest.”

Tahira and Varushka during their Bahamas vacation.

Last month, she had shared several pictures of them having fun at home. The mother-daughter duo were seen clicking pictures, jumping around and simply spending some quality time together in their garden with their masks on. The writer-filmmaker had captioned the post, “Just some badass posing on a Sunday with my little one! #selftimer #jump #nofilter #badass #dontmesswithus #motherdaughter #gameon #maskon.”

Tahira and Varushka having fun at home.

Talking about moving to Chandigarh after spending most of the lockdown period in Mumbai, Tahira had written in one of her Instagram posts, “Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents. And so the day came, due measures were taken and all of us reached our hometown including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum.”

Ayushmann will next be seen uniting with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. The film will probably go on the floors in December. The actor saw his first digital release Gulabo Sitabo on an OTT platform during lockdown.

