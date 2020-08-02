Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana shares college pic on Friendship Day: ‘All of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh’

Ayushmann Khurrana shares college pic on Friendship Day: ‘All of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh’

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture from his college days and wrote a long and emotional note for his buddies on Friendship Day.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ayushmann Khurrana and friend went bald for a college play.

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared an adorable picture from his college days, wishing his friends on Friendship Day, on Sunday. He also revealed that he remains in touch with 40 of his batchmates from college.

Sharing an image from one of his college plays, Ayushmann wrote on Instagram, “I am blessed to have great friends! My friends have been my pillars of strength. This picture was taken when we were getting ready for a college play. We had started this group called Aaghaaz, the play was called Kumaraswami and I played the lead character. We were a total of 10 boys in the play and all of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh! Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. I have known him since the 8th grade. We went to the same school since the late 90’s - St. John’s High School, Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I’m lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin.”

 

“During a pandemic like this, you realise how important human connections are. Along with Rochak, I am in touch with nearly 40 of my batchmates and I truly consider this as a blessing Here’s wishing each and everyone of you a very Happy Friendship Day! @rochakkohli (Kumar Saurav, Jaiveer Singh and Mayank Choudhary also in the picture),” he added.



Also read: Prachi Tehlan to tie the knot with Rohit Saroha on August 7, ceremonies to begin Monday. See pics

Ayushmann was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where he essayed the role of a gay character opposite Jitendra Kumar, and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan which was among the first of many Bollywood films released online, while being originally made for a theatrical release. Ayushmann will now be seen in a Raaj Shandilya film and also has an Anubhav Sinha film in the pipeline.

