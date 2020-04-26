Ayushmann Khurrana shows off fit lockdown bod thanks to sattu shakes, brother Aparshakti says ‘itni hotness kahan lejaoge’

Sections
Ayushmann Khurrana is sipping on satttu shakes and making us jealous of his hot lockdown bod.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana sipping milkshakes in his balcony.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a rare shirtless photo on his Instagram page and as expected, it has gained more than million likes in less than a day. The photo shows him chilling in his balcony during lockdown, showing off his fit body while sipping on a glass of ‘sattu shake’.

“Sattu powder mixed with buttermilk is a natural and a potent protein shake. Thanks @luke_coutinho and @deepika_rathod9 for giving me this valuable recipe for lockdown,” he captioned the post. Of course, no one really cared for the milkshake but the compliments on his body kept pouring in.

 

His Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha wrote, “Ummm okay how?” Brother Aparshakti Khurana commented, “Uff itni hotness kahan leke jaoge?”



A fan commented, “Sir. Obviously you are promoting something here but trust me next time se shirtless photo mat dalana. hum sun hi nahi pate aap jo kehna chahte ho. Sara Dhyan to apki spinal curve pe Hain Abhi (please don’t share shirtless photos from next time, we cannot hear what you want to say. All we can think about it that curve of your back).” “Yaaaar kill kar rahe ho aaap (You are killing us),” wrote another. “Ouchhh !! Like karte waqt ungli jal gai (Ouch! Burned my finger while giving this picture a like),” read another comment.

The actor has been spending quarantine time with the family and has been educating people on coronavirus via his social media handles. Earlier, Ayushmann urged people to abide by the extended nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government and said that only we possess the power to win over Covid-19 and we can do so by staying at home.

