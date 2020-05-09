Ayushmann Khurrana to release song Ma as tribute for all moms on Mother’s Day

Sections
Ayushmann Khurrana will release a new song on Sunday, which marks Mother’s Day.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to launch a new song.

The world celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, and actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is set to come up with a tribute song for all moms, titled Ma.

“Though every single day should be called Mother’s Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day especially dedicated to them. On this Mother’s Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled ‘Ma’, which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force,” Ayushmann said.

“Jiss Maa ke bachhe udaas hain,
Woh kaise khush reh sakti hai?
This Mother’s Day, let’s take a collective pledge to make her smile again,” Ayushmann captioned his post on Instagram.

 



Rochak Kohli has composed the song on lyrics by Gurpeet Saini. “I’m collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together. It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world,” Ayushmann added.

Once the lockdown opens, Ayushmann will be seen in Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar’s next, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

