Ayushmann Khurrana to star in new campus comedy called Doctor G, Karanvir Bohra shares fresh pic of newborn daughter

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana to play a doctor in campus comedy, says ‘fell in love with script’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has signed his next, Doctor G. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have earlier made Badhai Ho and Bareily Ki Barfi with him.

Karanvir Bohra shares newborn daughter’s pic as she sleeps on his chest, says ‘she doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib, sleeps best like this’

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third daughter on Monday. They already have two daughters - Bella and Vienna - together.

Aly Goni says he will leave Jasmin Bhasin if her parents disapprove of him, leaves her in tears

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly reportedly said that if Jasmin’s parents did not accept him, then he would leave her for good. He had earlier said that he would rather marry a good friend like Jasmin than look elsewhere.

Priyanka Chopra debuts White Tiger trailer, father-in-law says ‘proud of my daughter-in-law’

The White Tiger’s new trailer debuted on Monday, with audiences hailing its sharp comment on class divide in India. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, the Netflix film will release in January.

Sara Ali Khan’s attempt at rhyming gives Akshay Kumar a headache as they shoot for Atrangi Re, watch video

The team of Atrangi Re, including Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and director Aanand L Rai, were seen at Agra’s historic Taj Mahal to shoot for the film. Watch their pics and videos here.

