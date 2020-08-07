Ayushmann Khurrana to undergo ‘physical transformation’ in Abhishek Kapoor’s new film, also starring Vaani Kapoor

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will collaborate for the first time in director Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film, due to begin production in October. Ayushmann will reportedly undergo a physical transformation for the project, billed as a ‘lovely, heartrending film’ in which he plays an athlete.

In a statement to Deadline, Vaani said, “It’s a lovely, heartrending film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films. This feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m thrilled that our first film together is this beautiful love story.” The actor, who made her debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Befikre, most recently appeared in the blockbuster action film, War.

Abhishek, whose most recent film was the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath, said of Vaani, “I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She’s beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe the combination will be electrifying.”

Ayushmann, meanwhile, is on a fabulous streak of success, with films such as Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Article 15 to his name in recent years. The actor has been quarantining with family in Chandigarh. His wife, writer Tahira Kashyap, recently explained why they decided to move out of Mumbai temporarily. She wrote, “Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents. And so the day came, due measures were taken and all of us reached our hometown including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum.”

