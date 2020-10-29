Sections
Baaghi 4 announced, Tiger Shroff to play the lead while Ahmed Khan to direct next in franchise, shoot to begin in December

The next film in the Baaghi franchise has been announced. Baaghi 4 will star Tiger Shroff in the lead role and will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The duo is coming together for the third time.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tiger Shroff with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan.

The next film in the Baaghi franchise has been announced. Baaghi 4 will star Tiger Shroff and will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sharing the news, trade analyst wrote: “THE #BAAGHI TEAM IS BACK... #TigerShroff, producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #AhmedKhan reunite for #Baaghi4... Shoot starts this Dec... #Ahmed has directed #Baaghi2 and #Baaghi3 in the #Baaghi franchise. #WardaNadiadwala.” Ahmed and Tiger have been associated with the last two installments of the popular franchise. What’s more, Tiger and Ahmed will work together on the sequel of another hit, Heropanti. The new film Heropanti 2, will also roll from this December.

 

 

Baaghi 3 starred Tiger with Shraddha Kapoor and released a few days ahead of the nationwide lockdown in March. Even in a short span of time, fans of the action flick flocked theatres to make it a success. While the exact figures are not known, as per the Wikipedia page of the film, it made an estimated Rs 137 crores. Baaghi 2 had starred Tiger with Disha Patani and was also successful.

Also read: Virat Kohli asks Anushka Sharma from the field if she has eaten, watch their cute exchange

The film was, however, panned by critics for its mindless action and lack of logic. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times reviewer said: “In the third iteration of the Baaghi franchise, Tiger is beating up anything and everything that can be broken or shredded -- men, cars, tanks, helicopters, his shirts. He bounces off buildings, treads on air; delivers triple roundhouse kicks and does devastating stuff with his hands and feet. But somewhere between him decimating helicopters and blowing up tanks, my suspension of disbelief snapped; and trust me when I say that I have been trained well by Hindi cinema.”

