Babil Khan shares video to thank Irrfan’s fans: ‘You didn’t let me feel alone’

Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan, has posted a thank you message for the fans of the late actor. He said that he was overwhelmed by the love and support he received after his father’s death in April this year.

In the video, Babil is seen saying, “This is for the first time you all have ever seen me talk. I have a message for you. I have never done this in my life before, but I have a message for you. I just want to say thank you for all of this support, all of this love. I don’t know, you didn’t let me feel alone, you know? So thank you, and I love you. You are wonderful.”

He posted the video with the caption, “I’m not even judging this decision anymore, f**k it, like saying thank you should never feel wrong, especially just cause you think you don’t look cool :P Short mein, shukriya bol raha hun aapke sahare kheliye. Is Ajeeb safar mein (‘see translation’ f**king up my caption like..).”

Babil has been sharing unseen pictures and videos of Irrfan ever since his death. Recently, he shared his childhood pictures with the actor and wrote in a long post, “You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve.”

“My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential. (Although I resent that Sushant’s demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it.)),” he added.

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. In a statement on behalf of the family, Sutapa said that the loss was not ‘personal’ as millions were grieving with her. “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” she said.

