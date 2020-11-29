Babil shares Irrfan Khan’s funny meme which the actor had sent him a long time ago

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is never short on priceless memories and continues to keep his father’s fans engaged by sharing amazing throwback stories about the late actor. He has now shared a meme which the Angrezi Medium actor had once sent to him.

Sharing the meme on Instagram, Babil wrote, “He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago.” The collage shows a simple of picture of Irrfan in a bathrobe and a jacket and a picture of him all decked up in an unconventional kurta-pyjama paired with a matching jacket at an awards function.

Irrfan’s fans loved the meme which was showered with over 4000 likes within a few minutes, including one each from Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Madan. A fan wrote, “The one and The only.” Another commented, “Now we know where you got that sense of humour.” One more said, “Irrfan Saheb is a legend forever, he carried every dress in his unique swag.”

Last month, Babil shared a beautiful moment he spent with his dad and said that “I love the way you shake my soul still”. Taking to Instagram, Babil posted a picture of Irrfan taking a photo of him with a camera as the duo sat near a lake. While the Hindi Medium actor was excited to click his son’s picture, Babil was all smiles to get photographed by his father.

Babil captioned the photo stating, “Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said ‘that’s all you have to do.’ I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you.”

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar also left a comment on Babil’s post by writing, “And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment.”

Irrfan died on April 29 this year at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

