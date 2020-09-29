Babil shares new photos of Irrfan Khan’s grave amid criticism of it looking ‘unkempt’, says ‘Baba liked it wild’

Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan Khan, took to Instagram to share photos of the late actor’s grave amid criticism that it looked unkempt. Babil reassured fans that Irrfan ‘liked it wild’ and said that waste and plastic were always cleaned from the site.

In his post, Babil wrote, “Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness.” He then shared his mother, Sutapa Sikdar’s response to the criticism.

Recently, a fan expressed disappointment with Irrfan’s grave looking like a ‘trash dumpster’. Sutapa responded, “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards.hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing…”

“The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely,” she added.

Irrfan died on April 29, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa, Babil and his younger son, Ayaan.

