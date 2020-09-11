Babita Phogat comes out in Kangana Ranaut’s support, Rashami Desai speaks up for Ankita Lokhande

Rashami Desai sides with Ankita Lokhande in spat with Shibani Dandekar: ‘People’s minds have become so small’

Rashami Desai has come out in support of Ankita Lokhande, who is engaged in a war of words with Shibani Dandekar. Rashami called Ankita a ‘big star’ and said that she did not need ‘two seconds of fame’, as alleged by Shibani.

Neena Gupta on her first meeting with husband: ‘We met in the plane, that is why I believe in destiny and fate’

Actor Neena Gupta has opened up about her personal life and how she found love at 50. She also said that after all these years, the couple now often engages in fun banter about who tricked whom. Chartered Accountant Vivek Mehra and Neena got married in a secret ceremony in the US in 2008.

Kangana Ranaut’s mother thanks Amit Shah for support, says family was Congress loyalist but will support BJP now

Kangana Ranaut’s mother, Asha Ranaut, has switched loyalties from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a video, Asha said that their family was associated with the Congress for several years but is grateful to Union home minister Amit Shah for providing Kangana with security ahead of her Mumbai visit.

Diana Rigg, former Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, dies at 82

British actor Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show The Avengers and recently appeared in Game of Thrones, died on Thursday aged 82. Rigg, who had a long career in theatre as well as appearing in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in which her character marries the British spy, died at home with her family.

Babita Phogat supports Kangana Ranaut, asks why ‘award wapsi gang of Bollywood’ is silent

Wrestler Babita Phogat has thrown her weight behind actor Kangana Ranaut, whose office in Mumbai was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday for alleged structural violations. The wrestler slammed the Maharashtra government and questioned the silence of the ‘award wapsi gang’ of Bollywood.

