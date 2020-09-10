Babita Phogat supports Kangana Ranaut, asks why ‘award wapsi gang of Bollywood’ is silent

Wrestler Babita Phogat has thrown her weight behind actor Kangana Ranaut, whose office in Mumbai was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday for alleged structural violations. The wrestler slammed the Maharashtra government and questioned the silence of the ‘award wapsi gang’ of Bollywood.

In a video shared on Twitter, Babita said in Hindi, “The way the Uddhav Thackeray government demolished Kangana’s office, it is clear that they are flustered. Their disgusting mentality is being seen by the entire country. Do they think they can scare Kangana with this and silence her? If yes, then they are mistaken, because Kangana is not one to get scared. The entire country is standing with her. I want to appeal to my fellow countrymen to not let our sister’s strength and courage weaken, otherwise, in the future, no sister will have the courage to speak up.”

Babita also slammed a section of Bollywood for selective outrage. “I don’t understand one thing. So much happened in Mumbai but why is the ‘candle gang’ and award wapsi gang of Bollywood silent? Can they not see what is happening? Why are they so quiet? The entire country is witnessing the disgusting mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray government and they will soon give a befitting reply,” she said.

Kangana has claimed that she is being targeted for speaking against the Maharashtra government. Last week, she criticised the Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, the BMC claimed that the demolition was due to structural violations in the office.

The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition on Wednesday and said that the action ‘prima facie does not appear to be bona fide and smacks of mala fide’. The court also asked the BMC to reply to Kangana’s petition challenging the stop work notice and demolition.

The BMC, on Thursday, filed its response, following which Kangana’s lawyer sought time to respond to the affidavit. The Bombay HC has adjourned the hearing till September 22, reports ANI.

On Wednesday, Kangana warned Uddhav in a video message that his ‘pride will crumble’ soon and compared her situation to the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. “Uddhav Thackeray, did you think that you took revenge on me by colluding with the film mafia and demolishing my house? My house has been demolished today but your pride will crumble tomorrow,” she said in a video addressed to him.

In another tweet, Kangana challenged Uddhav and the ‘Karan Johar gang’ to come at her. She vowed to expose their ‘underhand’ ways, come what may.

