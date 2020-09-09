Sections
Home / Bollywood / Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao, director Amit Sharma assure Surekha Sikri of support for treatment

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao, director Amit Sharma assure Surekha Sikri of support for treatment

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao and director Amit Sharma have assured all help to senior actor Surekha Sikri, who is under observation at a Mumbai hospital after suffering a brain stroke. She is critical but stable, her secretary said.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 08:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Surekha Sikri in a still from Balika Vadhu.

Surekha Sikri is currently admitted at a Mumbai hospital after she suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday. Her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao and director Amit Sharma have assured that there will not be any financial obstacles in her treatment.

Gajraj Rao told Times of India, “Both Amit Sharma, the Badhaai Ho director, and I are in touch with Surekha ji’s secretary Vivek and yes, we are all there with her and we’ll extend all help we can, to her.”

Amit Sharma said, “I am in Goa, but I have been in touch with her family.” He added, “I have not spoken to anyone else, but people who are close to her- her family, nurse and manager. I will be doing my best to provide any kind of help that would be needed and I don’t think there would be any financial obstacles in her treatment.”

“She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continues to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon,” her agent Vivek Sidhwani told PTI on Tuesday.



Wishing for her health, Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “One of my favourites! Wishing #SurekhaSikri ji .a speedy recovery!”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit on rejection of her bail plea: ‘No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die’

A recipient of three National Film awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, is best known for her performances in Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and daily soap Balika Vadhu. She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho (2018). She won the National Film award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film. The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award. Sikri was last seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

